Arthur J. McDonald, 73, of Durham, passed away at his home Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was the loving husband of Bonnie (Chandler) McDonald. He was born in Belrose, NY, March 12, 1946, a son of the late Arthur and Ignacie (Sottille) Meisch. He was a graduate of the N.E. School of Broadcasting where he later taught. Arthur was a well-known local D.J. throughout the 70's having worked at several stations including: WDRC, WTIC and WNAB. He was known as, "Captain Afternoon", and was the recipient of the Country Music D.J. of the Year Award. He was a Freemason with Compass Lodge #9 in Wallingford and very active member of the Sphinx Shriners of Newington where he volunteered countless hours raising money for their children's hospital by performing in the cycle unit at parades. In addition to his wife Bonnie, he is survived by his children, Robert McDonald, Sherie Caballero and her husband Oscar, and John McDonald and his wife Catharine; 10 grandchildren; and his sister, Gloria Gebbia. His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Tuesday, April 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the - Boston, ATTN: Development Office, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019