Arthur V. Norris, 76, of Meriden, CT, devoted husband of 51 years to Rosalyn (Osborne) Norris, died on July 5, 2020, at home in the loving care of his wife and family after a lengthy illness. Born in Shorter, AL, October 27, 1943, he was the son of the late John Norris and Mary (Boggie) Norris.Arthur attended Deborah County School in Shorter, AL. He was employed by former Cuno and Gaylord Hospital where he later retired. He was a member of the Jehovah Witness Congregation in Meriden, CT, for 36 years until his death.Besides his wife he is survived by five children, Alisa Stringer (Darryl), Sean Norris, Sondra Norris, Jalon Norris, Sheena Lassiter (Cemal), twelve Grandchildren, Brittany, Darielle, Laci, Lexi, Jaya'Chanel, Cemaya, Kobe, Jayden, Joshua, Cemal, Javae, Alexander, and two Great Grands Taji and Zanaya. He is survived by one brother Joseph Norris (Gladys) and several nieces and nephews.Arthur was preceded in death by Dorothy Samuel, John Norris, Ruby Norris, Mary Leftridge (Ernest), and George Norris (Ozella).A Memorial will be held on Zoom, July 25, 2020 @ 1:30 p.m., Saturday. For further info please visit info@abbycremation.com