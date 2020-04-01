|
|
Audrey (Hazard) Carretta, 86, of Wallingford, died Monday from complications of Corona Virus, March 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene L. "Duke" Carretta of 62 years. Audrey was born in Meriden, CT, a daughter of the late Leroy and Stacia (Smith) Hazard. She was a teacher having taught at E.C. Stevens Elementary School and was a parishioner of Church of the Resurrection. She is survived by her children, Eugene Carretta, Lisa DeSandre, Stacy Stanton and her husband Richard, and Kate Seichter and her husband Daniel; her grandchildren, Emily Wing (Adam), Austin Carretta, Melissa DeSandre, John DeSandre, 1st Lieutenant Joseph DeSandre and his fiance Megan, Courtney Johnson (Phil), Samantha Boardman (Brett), Hayden Stanton (Samantha), Jacob Seichter and Joshua Seichter; her great grandchildren, Noelle and Hunter Johnson, and Sadie, Lily and Finn Boardman. She was anxiously awaiting the birth of two more great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Susie Craig and her husband Duncan; her in-laws, August Carretta, Delma Carretta and Marian Hazard; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert "Mike" Hazard. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Gifts in her memory may be sent to the Sisters' Project, PO Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020