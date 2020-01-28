|
Audrey Carpenter, 93, of Meriden, loving wife to the late John Carpenter, passed away on January 26, 2020 at the Connecticut Baptist Home in Meriden. She was born in New Haven on January 16, 1927, a daughter of the late Alex and Frances Glasnapp Ellstrom. She leaves her daughter Karen O'Neal and her husband Edward of FL, sons; Richard Carpenter and his wife Patricia of Windsor, Kenneth Carpenter and his wife Mary of Wallingford, grandchildren; Michele Bloom (Scott) of Yalesville, Jeffrey Carpenter (Amy) of Wallingford, Steven O'Neal (Jennifer) of Meriden, David O'Neal (Kimberly) of NJ, 8 great-grand daughters, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Mabel Kokoszka. After raising her family, Audrey went on to work for The Napier Company as a factory worker for many years until her retirement. She was a long time member of South Meriden Trinity United Methodist Church. In her free time she enjoyed gardening, knitting, quilting, and cooking for her family, whom she deeply loved and adored spending time with. She especially loved watching her grandchildren and great-grand children grow. Audrey's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Connecticut Baptist Home for their care during their mother's time there.
A service celebrating Audrey's life will be held on Thursday, January 30 at 7 pm in Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave. Meriden. Friends may visit with her family from 4:30 pm-7:00 pm before the service. Interment will be held at a later date at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to The Connecticut Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave. #1 Meriden, CT 06450. To see her obituary on-line, or to share a memory with her family, please visit:www.beecherandbennett
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020