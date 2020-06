I was (am) so saddened and shocked to learn of Audrey's passing. She was forever young, forever doing, always kind, happy and interesting. A truly wonderful soul. For sure, I never realized her age; she always seemed to have so much energy. There are not enough words to say how much she will be missed. Always seemed to sit near her, at Mass, and have missed seeing her there, and sad to know I'll not see her there, again. God Bless and Keep her . . . with sincere condolences for her family; prayers for all. Anne Marie Berrios

