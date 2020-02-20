|
Audrey Frost, 84, of Wallingford, wife of the late Ronald Frost, passed away February 16, 2020 at her home.
She was born in New Haven on March 29, 1935, a daughter of the late Nellie Thomson.
Audrey retired from the Public Works Department of the town of Wallingford. She and her husband also owned and ran "MBK" Dollhouse Store in Yalesville. They retired to South Carolina.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Markiewicz and her husband, John, and Bonnie Church, all of Wallingford; her brothers, Tim Stevens (Gayle) and Bobby Brown (Carol); her brother-in-law, Rev. Sherwood Frost (Julie) her grandchildren, Megan Winterson (Ted) and Bryan Markiewicz (Renee), Kacy Haniewski (Ed), and Katie Gonzalez (Cisco); and her great grandchildren, Bailey, Teddie, Emilee, Jake, Josh, Bralyn, Willy, Morgan, Erik, Lauren, and Jordan; two special cousins, Dave and Nancy Muir; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Bill Church and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Charlie and Jean Hazen.
The family would like to thank the Memory Lane Program and the Wallingford Senior Center for their kindness to Audrey and her aids, Tanya, Christa and Joan for the care and compassion they gave her. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .
A memorial service will be held at the PNA Park at 171 N. Plains Industrial Road in Wallingford on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4:30 - 7:30 pm. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 20, 2020