B. Jeanne (Ludwig) Kovacs of Wallingford passed away September 30, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
Born November 8, 1928 in Mount Joy, PA, predeceased by her husband John of 66 years. She leaves behind a sister, Marilyn Reynolds of New Holland, PA, and a sister-in-law, Ella Distasio of Wallingford. She was a 1946 graduate of New Holland High School. Also a 1950 graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Lancaster, PA. Jeanne was an active member of the Evangelical and Reformed United Church of Christ where she served in many capacities. She was Past President of the Wallingford Art League and was also Past President of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #73. She was a member of the Wallingford Senior Center where she enjoyed playing scrabble for many years and enjoyed going on many of their trips. Both her and her husband John loved to travel by air, sea and land. They went on many cruises to the islands and many trips Europe by air and sea.
She leaves behind her son, John J. Kovacs, Jr., of Wallingford; a daughter, Cynthia and her husband Corey Lees of Harrisburg, PA. Four grandchildren: Holly Beeman of Harrisburg, PA; Gregory Lees and his wife Nikki of Marietta, GA; Kristin and her husband Sean Houlihan of Wallingford; and David Kovacs of Wallingford. Three great grandchildren: Mariyah Buckner of Harrisburg, PA; Lilliana Cribari of Harrisburg, PA; and Breckin Houlihan of Wallingford. She also is survived many nieces and nephews here in Wallingford and out of state. Two dear friends: Linda Tamasi and Veronica Kastukevich, both of Wallingford. Also a cherished friend for 72 years Geri Dishong, recently deceased.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Wednesday, October 2, from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to SARAH Inc., 1620 Boston Post Rd, Ste. 200, Westbrook, CT 06498. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019