|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Barbara Blanchard
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Barbara A. Blanchard


1934 - 2019
Barbara A. Blanchard Obituary
Barbara A. Blanchard, 85, of Wallingford, loving wife of the late Arthur C. Blanchard, Jr., passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Meriden on June 12, 1934, a daughter of the late Alexander and Julia (Nehez) Benyi.

She worked for Gaylord Hospital as a dietary aide for many years until retiring. She enjoyed quilting and especially loved gardening.

She is survived by her sons, Arthur A. Blanchard and his wife, Kim, of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Robert Blanchard and his wife, Terry, of Wallingford; her daughter-in-law, Suzanne Blanchard of Wallingford; her sisters-in-law, Jean Dzilenski and her husband, Richard, and Helen Archangelo; her grandchildren, Julia, Emily, Hannah, Michael, Milo, and Stella; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Christopher Blanchard and her brother, Alexander Benyi, Jr.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment in the In Memoriam Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to the / PO Box 3049 Syracuse, NY 13220-3049. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
