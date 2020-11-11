Barbara A. (Bridgett) Ferraro, 91, of Wallingford, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Hospital of Central CT. She was the loving wife of John J. Ferraro. Barbara was born in Meriden, March 26, 1929, a daughter of William E. and Emma (Lamoureux) Bridgett. She was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church. Barbara was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School class of 1948 where she was a cheerleader. She was head hostess at the Oakdale Tavern and The Scotch and Sirloin in the 1960's and 1970's. Barbara managed many retail stores including Helen Gallagher Gifts, DonLevy's Backroom and owned and ran Weil's Dress Shop. Barbara was an avid skier in the New England area where she wrote a Ski Column called Ski Fever in the Meriden Record. She loved watching UConn Men's Basketball and enjoyed her summer vacations with her family and friends in Block Island and Ana Maria Island in Florida. Barbara loved her home on Maplewood Avenue in Wallingford where she displayed her love for cooking and hosted many parties by the pool with family, friends and neighbors. She loved her Irish Setters Shane, Bridgett, Shannon and Cody along with her Cavalier King Charles Spaniels Nicky and Billie. In addition to her husband John, she is survived by her daughter, Susan Konyu and her husband David of Wallingford; her sons, Richard Holroyd, Jr., of Middletown and Robert Holroyd of Southington; her grandsons, Sean Easton Holroyd of Virginia Beach, VA and Dustin Holroyd of Meriden; her nieces, Sharon Williams of Wallingford and Kathy Trembley of Oxford; and her dog Emmie. She was predeceased by her siblings, William Bridgett, Charles Bridgett, Catherine Barry and Margaret Williams. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, Friday, Nov. 13, from 9:30 to 11 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 am at Most Holy Trinity Church. Interment will be private for family in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required at all services). Gifts in her memory may be sent to The Wallingford Animal Shelter. www.wallingfordfh.com