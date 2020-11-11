Mr. Luschenat, Kim, Kip and family, so sorry to hear the sad news of Mrs. Luschenat’s passing. God certainly came for one of his angels yesterday — she was the light and a joy to be around and I loved her sense of humor! Wonderful neighbors, but loved calling you all our friends! Our family cherishes all the great memories of the Hintz Drive crew! You are all in our thoughts and prayers and may God help comfort you with all the wonderful memories of yesteryear ! God bless you all and much love to you all!

Mary Ellen Murphy Casey

Neighbor