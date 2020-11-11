1/1
Barbara A. Luschenat
1932 - 2020
Barbara A. (Betzner) Luschenat, 87, of Wallingford, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Masonicare Health Center. She was the soulmate and beloved wife of Karl W. Luschenat. Barbara was born in New Haven, December 16, 1932, a daughter of the late Henry E. Betzner, Sr., and Ann (Hannon) Betzner. She grew up in Hamden on the golf course of the New Haven Country Club where her father was the second ever Superintendent. She often told stories of her pastimes growing up on the golf course. She was employed by S.N.E.T. (Southern New England Telephone) for many years until her retirement. Barbara was a true New Englander. She loved all of the seasons and in particular the sound of the waves crashing on the shore and the sight of a fresh snowfall on the trees. Barbara had a passion for cooking and entertaining. Her home was always open to family and guests. Her eggplant parmesan, potato salad and breakfast casserole she made around the holidays were just a few of her signature dishes that people loved and enjoyed. Barbara had a special way of making people feel welcome and comfortable, especially with her cooking and attention to detail. Her number one passion in life was her family. She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband Karl for 67 years. In addition to her husband Karl, she was a proud mother and is survived by her children, Kimberly Lossing and her husband John; and Karl "Kip" H. Luschenat and his wife Lisa. Barbara was also a very special Nana to her grandchildren, Justin John-Henry DelVecchio and his wife Amanda, Joshua Jaye DelVecchio and his wife Danielle, Tyler Vaughn Luschenat, Ally Hackett and Kelly Hackett; and her great grandsons, Tanner and Brayden DelVecchio. She also leaves her loving nieces & nephews, especially Heidi, Gretchen and Hank. She was predeceased by her brother, Henry E. Betzner, Jr. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 11 am to 1 pm. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required). Due to COVID capacity regulations funeral services and interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. Friends are asked to watch the funeral service via livestream available on her online obituary page located at www.wallingfordfh.com Donations in her memory may be sent to CT Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492.


Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
6 entries
November 10, 2020
Mr. Luschenat, Kim, Kip and family, so sorry to hear the sad news of Mrs. Luschenat’s passing. God certainly came for one of his angels yesterday — she was the light and a joy to be around and I loved her sense of humor! Wonderful neighbors, but loved calling you all our friends! Our family cherishes all the great memories of the Hintz Drive crew! You are all in our thoughts and prayers and may God help comfort you with all the wonderful memories of yesteryear ! God bless you all and much love to you all!
Mary Ellen Murphy Casey
Neighbor
November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020
November 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of the many special times you spent together. You now have an Angel in heaven watching over you all!❤❤❤
Richard and Kelly Ross
Family
November 10, 2020
Mr. Luschenat, Kim, and Kip, I’m so sorry to hear that Mrs. Luschenat has passed away. We all spent so much time together on Hintz Drive that we all became one giant family. Please accept our sincere condolences and let us know if there is anything we can do to help you through this. Again, I’m so sorry. Charlie Murphy
Charlie Murphy
Neighbor
November 10, 2020
Karl, Kim and Kip... our hearts are broken. So many wonderful memories of growing up next door. Such a classy woman. I’ll always remember the ever famous, “Dinners at 8 so don’t be late!” All our love and prayers to you all... Tim & Sue Roy
Tim Roy
