Barbara A. (Betzner) Luschenat, 87, of Wallingford, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Masonicare Health Center. She was the soulmate and beloved wife of Karl W. Luschenat. Barbara was born in New Haven, December 16, 1932, a daughter of the late Henry E. Betzner, Sr., and Ann (Hannon) Betzner. She grew up in Hamden on the golf course of the New Haven Country Club where her father was the second ever Superintendent. She often told stories of her pastimes growing up on the golf course. She was employed by S.N.E.T. (Southern New England Telephone) for many years until her retirement. Barbara was a true New Englander. She loved all of the seasons and in particular the sound of the waves crashing on the shore and the sight of a fresh snowfall on the trees. Barbara had a passion for cooking and entertaining. Her home was always open to family and guests. Her eggplant parmesan, potato salad and breakfast casserole she made around the holidays were just a few of her signature dishes that people loved and enjoyed. Barbara had a special way of making people feel welcome and comfortable, especially with her cooking and attention to detail. Her number one passion in life was her family. She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband Karl for 67 years. In addition to her husband Karl, she was a proud mother and is survived by her children, Kimberly Lossing and her husband John; and Karl "Kip" H. Luschenat and his wife Lisa. Barbara was also a very special Nana to her grandchildren, Justin John-Henry DelVecchio and his wife Amanda, Joshua Jaye DelVecchio and his wife Danielle, Tyler Vaughn Luschenat, Ally Hackett and Kelly Hackett; and her great grandsons, Tanner and Brayden DelVecchio. She also leaves her loving nieces & nephews, especially Heidi, Gretchen and Hank. She was predeceased by her brother, Henry E. Betzner, Jr. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 11 am to 1 pm. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required). Due to COVID capacity regulations funeral services and interment in St. John Cemetery will be private. Friends are asked to watch the funeral service via livestream available on her online obituary page located at www.wallingfordfh.com
Donations in her memory may be sent to CT Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492.