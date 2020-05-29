Barbara A. Pesta
1941 - 2020
Barbara A. (Sabo) Pesta, 78, of Wallingford, died peacefully Monday, May 25, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. She was born July 16, 1941, daughter of the late Alexander Sabo and Martha (Thorpe) Mcleod. She graduated from North Haven High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Southern New Hampshire University. Barbara spent her career as a psychotherapist at Meriden-Wallingford Hospital and in private practice. She loved ballroom dancing, horseback riding, and was an avid artist. She also enjoyed traveling, including trips to Scotland; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Newport; Cape Cod; and Sanibel Island. She is survived by her four children: David Pesta of Watertown, MA; Stephen Pesta and his wife Catie Larsen of Meriden; Shelley Sherwill and her husband Paul of Wallingford; and Carolyn Small and her husband Thomas of Naples, FL. Barbara is also survived by her grandchildren, Alyssa and Jennifer Sherwill, Gabrielle and Jack Pesta, and Kevin and Kristen Small; as well as her beloved aunt, Pearl Howard, and several nephews, nieces, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Ilona Hadley. Her family would like to thank the staff at Masonicare in Wallingford, where she resided for the past 3 years, for treating her like family. A very special thank you to the ICU staff at Midstate Medical Center for the exceptional medical care and sincere compassion at a time when her own family could not be by her side. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to Rushford Prevention at https://rushford.org/giving/donate-now or mailed to Rushford, Attn. Prevention, 883 Paddock Ave. Meriden, CT 06450 Interment will be private at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers will be with you and your family during this sorrowful time.
Sheila and Jon Young
Friend
May 28, 2020
I will miss my sweet Barb Pesta ❤ She was a beautiful soul and I always loved our chats
Emily Aykroyd
Friend
May 28, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Denise Hansen
Friend
May 28, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with David, Steve, Shelley, Carolyn and their families during this difficult time. We have such fond memories of Barbara at family get togethers. May god bless her! With special thoughts. Rob, Amy, Chris and Sarah Sherwill
Amy Sherwill
Family
May 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. This is a difficult time. Our thoughts are with you all.
Anne & Al
Anne Roth
Friend
May 28, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, I knew Barbara from when she lived in Wright Residence , she was a very lovely Lady
Patti Cascio
Grandparent
May 28, 2020
Sorry I cant be with you during these most difficult times. Please know my prayers and tears are with you. She is at peace and with family in the arms of the Lord.
Glen Hadley
Family
