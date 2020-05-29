Barbara A. (Sabo) Pesta, 78, of Wallingford, died peacefully Monday, May 25, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. She was born July 16, 1941, daughter of the late Alexander Sabo and Martha (Thorpe) Mcleod. She graduated from North Haven High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Southern New Hampshire University. Barbara spent her career as a psychotherapist at Meriden-Wallingford Hospital and in private practice. She loved ballroom dancing, horseback riding, and was an avid artist. She also enjoyed traveling, including trips to Scotland; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Newport; Cape Cod; and Sanibel Island. She is survived by her four children: David Pesta of Watertown, MA; Stephen Pesta and his wife Catie Larsen of Meriden; Shelley Sherwill and her husband Paul of Wallingford; and Carolyn Small and her husband Thomas of Naples, FL. Barbara is also survived by her grandchildren, Alyssa and Jennifer Sherwill, Gabrielle and Jack Pesta, and Kevin and Kristen Small; as well as her beloved aunt, Pearl Howard, and several nephews, nieces, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Ilona Hadley. Her family would like to thank the staff at Masonicare in Wallingford, where she resided for the past 3 years, for treating her like family. A very special thank you to the ICU staff at Midstate Medical Center for the exceptional medical care and sincere compassion at a time when her own family could not be by her side. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to Rushford Prevention at https://rushford.org/giving/donate-now or mailed to Rushford, Attn. Prevention, 883 Paddock Ave. Meriden, CT 06450 Interment will be private at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.