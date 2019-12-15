The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Barbara Tebo
1928 - 2019
Barbara B. Tebo Obituary
Barbara B. Tebo, 90, of Wallingford, loving wife of Robert Pascal Tebo, passed away December 10, 2019 at Meriden Center.

She was born in Torrington on December 30, 1928, the daughter of the late George and Dorothy (Hall) Goodman.

Barbara attended Torrington High School and then worked for SNET as a supervisor to telephone operators. She married and moved to Wallingford where she raised her four daughters, staying at home. She enjoyed singing as she cooked and was an avid bird watcher.

In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by her daughters, Leslie White and her husband, Rick, of Meriden, Robin Thurston and her husband, Bob, of Wallingford, Blair Watton of Branford, and Alison Tebo of Wallingford; her grandchildren, Jennie, Melissa, Jaime, Garrett, Robert, Cassidy, Jackie, Mary, and Jill, and her great grandchildren, Natalia, Antonio, Alina, Fiona, Quinn, Clara, Shephard, Lucy, Miles, Dresden, Nadine, James, and Malcolm. She was predeceased by her grandson, Matthew Thurston.

The family is holding a private memorial service in the spring to celebrate her life. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
