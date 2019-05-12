Barbara Biglow Quinlan, of Middletown, Conn. (formerly of Meriden, Conn.), wife of the late Russell J. Quinlan, died peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at home with her family at her side. Born Barbara Byrne Biglow in Ashland, Wisc. on Aug. 25, 1928, she was the daughter of Crague C. and Mildred Byrne Biglow. After graduating from Ashland High School, she earned a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1950. Upon college graduation, she taught Music and English at Brillion High School in Brillion, Wisc.



Barbara and Russell were married in Ashland, Wisc. in June 1951 and returned to Meriden, where Barbara began her career in Music Education, at both the elementary and high school levels. She taught choral music, music theatre, and piano, and was the Music Department Chair at Platt High School. She attended post-graduate classes at the University of Hartford and Hartt School of Music for music theatre production. Barbara wrote and published, with the editorial assistance of her niece, Barbara Brownell Grogan, "Fundamentals of Music Theory", and at age 80, utilized her book to teach adult education classes. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Meriden and St. Pius Church in Middletown.



She is survived by her son, Neal T. Quinlan, of Middletown, Neal's wife, Jean (Stagon), and their children, Justin and Chelsey; her son, Peter J. Quinlan, of Cheshire, Peter's wife, Kelly (Sattler,) and their children, Bailey (Yuta Kanai) and Michaela; and her daughter-in-law, Eileen Mulligan Quinlan, of North Carolina, and her children, Maureen and Megan (Bobby Williamson). Barbara also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She will miss her very special friends and long-time neighbors, Joyce and Colleen Fitzgerald and Peter Reid Fitzgerald (deceased), of Meriden.



Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband; her beloved son, Kevin J. Quinlan, M.D.; her sisters, Lt. Commander Laura Anne Biglow, USPHS Ret., Mary Biglow Brownell (Col. James, USA Ret.), and Patricia Biglow Stevens (Don); and her brother, Col. Robert R. Biglow, Esq., USAF Ret. (Genevieve).



Barbara had fond memories of her long-time neighborhood on Castle Drive in Meriden, and especially enjoyed her trips home to Wisconsin for family reunions on Kern Lake.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial to be held on Thursday, May 16 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Church, corner of West Main Street, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Franciscan Life Center, Elim Park, and MidState Medical Center for their caring medical attention. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the Franciscan Life Center at 271 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451; or St. Joseph Church, 22 Goodwill Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal on May 12, 2019