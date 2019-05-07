The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Barbara Correia
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:30 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Correia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Correia


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Correia Obituary
Barbara A. (Wasko) Correia, 79, of Wallingford, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Regency House. She was the loving wife of the late Roger Corriea. She was born in Meriden, December 3, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank and Bernice (Spiett) Wasko and graduated from Lyman Hall H.S. in 1957. She was a parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul Church and a member of the Wallingford Elks. She is survived by her two sisters and brother-in-law, Kathryn Aquilante, and Dorothy and Clarence "Whitey" Pinnette; her nieces, Lisa Taylor and her huband Tim, Michelle Birdsey, and Carla Pinette and her husband Michael; and her great nieces and great nephews, Ashley and Zachary Taylor, and Shamus and Avery Birdsey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in SS. Peter & Paul Church in Wallingford, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Interment will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the Sisters' Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now