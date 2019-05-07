Barbara A. (Wasko) Correia, 79, of Wallingford, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Regency House. She was the loving wife of the late Roger Corriea. She was born in Meriden, December 3, 1939, a daughter of the late Frank and Bernice (Spiett) Wasko and graduated from Lyman Hall H.S. in 1957. She was a parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul Church and a member of the Wallingford Elks. She is survived by her two sisters and brother-in-law, Kathryn Aquilante, and Dorothy and Clarence "Whitey" Pinnette; her nieces, Lisa Taylor and her huband Tim, Michelle Birdsey, and Carla Pinette and her husband Michael; and her great nieces and great nephews, Ashley and Zachary Taylor, and Shamus and Avery Birdsey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in SS. Peter & Paul Church in Wallingford, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Interment will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the Sisters' Project, P.O. Box 1643, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019