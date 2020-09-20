Barbara Femia Dolce, 86, of Meriden, died peacefully at her home with her loving husband of 68 years, Salvatore J. Dolce and beloved daughter Gloria Dolce by her side on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Meriden, December 15, 1933, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Cerrone) Femia and was a lifelong Meriden resident. She worked in both the tax collectors and personnel for the City of Meriden until her retirement. Barbra was a lifelong parishioner and served as an Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. In addition to her husband Sal, she is survived by her children, Mary Ellen Nickodemski and her husband William, and Daughter Gloria Dolce and predeceased by her grandson Kevin Dolce he is survived by his wife; Darcy Dolce and her daughters Lily and Emma Barbara's great grandchildren; her brother, Joseph Femia and his wife Kathy; her niece and her lifetime friends, Carolyn Iben and Rosemary Trykowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish - Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10 am. Relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at church. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. (Due to COVID-19 precautions will be followed and masks are required). Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com