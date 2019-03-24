Barbara Gaynor, 92, wife of the late John. J. Gaynor, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Born in Thorndike, Mass. on Feb. 5, 1927, she was the daughter of the late William and Leocadie Virginia (Biron) Valdrow. Barbara was a 1944 graduate of Gardner High School. She retired from P&WA after 35 years and was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church.



Barbara is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Skip Palmer, of Meriden; her son and daughter-in-law, John. J. Jr. and Donna Gaynor, of Pensacola, Fla., and her son, Michael Gaynor, of Hamden. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Barbara was predeceased by her son, Patrick W. Gaynor.



Barbara lived life to the fullest. She loved to knit, crochet, and cook but even more, she loved to share these skills with others. She taught friends and family members to knit and crochet, make pierogi, and to decorate cakes. She volunteered for Bingo Night at the VA Hospital in West Haven, often sharing handmade hats, scarves, headbands, and afghans with the attendees. Barbara was a life member of the VFW Post 591.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, corner of West Main Street and Lewis Avenue. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VFW Post 591, 23 Prince St., Wallingford, CT 06492.