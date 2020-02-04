|
Barbara "Mimi" Gingras Howe, 91, of Wallingford, died Monday, February 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Howe for 57 years.
She was born in Wallingford, September 18, 1928, a daughter of the late Richard and Katherine (Williams) Gingras. She worked as a school bus driver for many years until her retirement. Barbara was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan and loved animals, especially horses and dogs.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Duff (Alan), Janet Pietrunti (Anthony), and Karen Ferreira (Joseph); her grandchildren, Michael, Amy, Michael, Peter (Kelly), Holly, Joseph (Jackie) Kristen and Kelly; her great grandchildren, David, Blake, Shaylin, Ava, J.J., Zoey and Jaxon; and her very special niece and nephew, Jennifer and Richard Gingras. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Gingras; and her beloved Pekingese, Maggie.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Friday, February 7, from 10 am to 11:30 am. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday at 11:30 am. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Gifts in her memory may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 6060.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020