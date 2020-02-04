The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Barbara Howe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Howe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Gingras Howe


9/18/1928 - 2/3/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Gingras Howe Obituary
Barbara "Mimi" Gingras Howe, 91, of Wallingford, died Monday, February 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Howe for 57 years.

She was born in Wallingford, September 18, 1928, a daughter of the late Richard and Katherine (Williams) Gingras. She worked as a school bus driver for many years until her retirement. Barbara was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan and loved animals, especially horses and dogs.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Duff (Alan), Janet Pietrunti (Anthony), and Karen Ferreira (Joseph); her grandchildren, Michael, Amy, Michael, Peter (Kelly), Holly, Joseph (Jackie) Kristen and Kelly; her great grandchildren, David, Blake, Shaylin, Ava, J.J., Zoey and Jaxon; and her very special niece and nephew, Jennifer and Richard Gingras. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Gingras; and her beloved Pekingese, Maggie.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Friday, February 7, from 10 am to 11:30 am. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday at 11:30 am. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Gifts in her memory may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 6060.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -