Barbara Gryzelda (Hollauer) Lakota 94, of Wallingford, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Bronislaw K. "Bruno" Lakota.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, May 31, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019