The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Barbara Lakota
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lakota
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Gryzelda Lakota


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Gryzelda Lakota Obituary
Barbara Gryzelda (Hollauer) Lakota 94, of Wallingford, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Bronislaw K. "Bruno" Lakota.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, May 31, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now