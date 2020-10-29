Barbara Hollman Mackiewicz, 89, wife of the late Edwin J. Mackiewicz, Jr., died on Monday, October 26, 2020 at MidState Medical Center after a very brief illness.
Born in Meriden on September 24, 1931, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Hollman. She graduated from Meriden High School.
Mrs. Mackiewicz was employed by the Meriden International Silver Co. and then for the past 50 years at Suburban Marine in Meriden. She semi-retired in the late 1990s but continued her desire to stay active and worked part time at Suburban Marine. She was a parishioner of Holy Angels Church.
Barbara was an active member and volunteer for many years at Holy Angels Church. She served as volunteer bookkeeper as well as organizer for the church carnival and Christmas bizarre. She also volunteered to decorate the church and adorn the altar for several years. Additionally, Barbara was an active member of the Young at Heart Sorority. Most of all, Barbara enjoyed family outings, picnics and just spending time with her many relatives and friends, where she truly experienced the most important thing in life, Love.
She is survived by her son, Edwin J. Mackiewicz III and his wife Mary C., son-in- law, Kenneth Menard, four grandchildren; Elizabeth A. Mackiewicz, Thomas C. Mackiewicz, Kendra Menard Plateroti and her husband Michael and Chad Menard, numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her daughter Nancy A. Menard, and her sister Mildred Frederick (by 3 days) and brothers George Hollman, Jr., and Frederick Hollman.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours for Mrs. Mackiewicz and her sister Mildred Frederick on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara and Mildred will be held on Saturday, October 31st at 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Church, 585 Main St., South Meriden. Everyone is asked to gather directly at the church. Burials will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com