Barbara J. Boganski


4/12/1933 - 10/15/2019
Barbara J. Boganski, 86, beloved wife of the late Edward J. Boganski, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford.

Born on April 12, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Cirillo) Leffingwell. A lifelong resident of Meriden, Barbara attended local schools and was a member of First Baptist Church. She liked cooking, crocheting, quilting, playing cards and bingo. Barbara especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Mrs. Boganski is survived by two sons: Edward J. Boganski, Jr. and his wife Kim of Meriden, Mark C. Boganski, Sr. and his wife Debbie of Wallingford; her daughter Christine A. Boganski and her fiance Noberto Mirles of Meriden; a brother: Charles C. Leffingwell, three sisters: Joyce Dorschide, Marge LaBlanc, Mary Ann White: eleven grandchildren: Jacob, Natasha, Edward III, Mark Jr., Zachary, Joshua, Pamela, Laurie, Brendan, Dawson, Camden; five great grandchildren: Joshua, Anthony, Sam, Madison, Riley and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Leffingwell and sister Jacqueline Leffingwell

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, October 18th from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. and attend her funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.

In Lieu of flowers donations in memory of Barbara Boganski may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
