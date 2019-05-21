Barbara J. (Wojtkiewicz) Doherty, 77, wife of the late David Doherty, died peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Meriden on February 20, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Wojtkiewicz and Lucy (Bagadinski) Pikor. She had resided in Meriden for 72 years before retiring to sunny Florida. She graduated from Platt High School. Mrs. Doherty was employed by Dairy Queen in Meriden for 33 years. Barbara was beloved by everyone, especially her "girls" and her 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was a devoted wife and mother of 6 daughters including two sets of twins. She loved fishing with her husband Dave and enjoyed cooking, shopping and gardening.



She is survived by her six daughters, Pamela Hall, Patricia Legere and her husband Luke, Karen Pooler and her husband David, Sheila Lord and her husband Michael, Sharon Segedi and her husband Daryl and Colleen Hayes and her husband Steve Rolinek. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; Caitlyn and Emily Hall, Adam, April and Jennifer Legere, Stephanie and William Dimock and Matthew Pooler, Joshua and Andrew Lord, Sean and Ryan Segedi and Sara Hayes, five great grandchildren; Logan, Colton, Roman, Zachary and Annika; a niece, Lynn Charnysh and a nephew, Christopher Charnysh. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Briana Dow; her sister, Evelyn Charnysh and her niece, Leslie Charlton.



The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Son Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Burial will be in St. Laurent Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019