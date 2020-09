Barbara J. Ouellette, 75, of Plantsville, died on August 30, 2020 after losing her battle to cancer. She passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family and loved ones. She was the beloved wife of Clement and mother to Kevin.Memorial services will be held at a later date for family and friends. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com