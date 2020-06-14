Barbara Jean Rock
Barbara Jean (Hallock) Rock, 72, formerly of Meriden, CT, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Born in Middletown, CT, on July 23, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Alson and Beatrice (Butterfield) Hallock.

Barbara attended Meriden schools and held various jobs in CT, before retiring to Texas, where she enjoyed spending time tending to her gardens.

She is survived by her three children, Andrea Hallock of Meriden, CT, Duane Hallock, Sr., and his wife Susan of Ganesvoort, NY, and Theresa Disbrow and her husband Jeffrey of Wallingford, CT, and her three grandchildren, Duane Hallock, Jr., and his wife Shirley, Braden Disbrow and Elizabeth Disbrow.

Services will be private and the arrangements are under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque, TX.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
