|
|
Barbara Jean (Caruso) Zawacki, 87, departed this life on April 13, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center in Meriden. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Zawacki. Barbara was born in Meriden, CT, on July 22, 1932, a daughter to the late John and Jennie (Hook) Caruso. She attended the old Meriden High School and after graduation she was married and started a family of her own. Barbara will always be remembered as a gentle soul who enjoyed the company of others. Her love of cooking led her to work for over thirty years in the dining facility of Choate Rosemary Hall. After retiring from Choate she continued her life's work at the Wallingford Convalescent Home.
Barbara is survived by her son Michael Zawacki of Wallingford. Besides her husband Joseph she is predeceased by her three sisters: Lillian Knudson, Rose Forte and Lucille Ludeke. A private graveside service will be held at St John Cemetery in Wallingford. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020