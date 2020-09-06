1/
Barbara Joan Helin
Barbara Joan (Quilty) Helin, just shy of 92 years of age, passed away on August 10, 2020 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Barbara was the wife of E. Eric Helin, who predeceased her in 2017. Barbara and Eric met in high school and were married for 66 years.

Barbara was born in Meriden, Connecticut, on August 31, 1928, where she resided until relocating to Oshkosh in 1995, to be closer to family. Barbara was the daughter of Cecilia (McNulty) and James R. Quilty, Sr.

Barbara graduated from Meriden High School and Katharine Gibbs, Providence, Rhode Island. She enjoyed riding the commuter train from Meriden to Hartford each day where she was employed at Travelers Insurance Company prior to having a family. Barbara returned to work later in life and was employed in banking until her retirement. While in Oshkosh, Barbara spent many years as a volunteer for The Paine Art Center and Gardens.

Barbara is survived by her son Todd Helin and his wife Pamela, Southlake, TX and children Elizabeth, Stephanie and Eric; her daughter Karyn Helin, Madison, WI; and her daughter Marcia McDermott and her husband Tom, Oshkosh, WI and children Daniel, John and Laura.

She is also survived by her sister-in-law Caroline Quilty and her niece Caroline, and nephews Joseph and James and their families; her two nephews, Tom (Joanne) Altieri and David Altieri and great niece Jeannine; and cousin Ellen McNulty.

Barbara is predeceased by her husband Eric Helin, her parents, Cecelia and James Quilty, Sr. and her brother James Quilty, Jr.; her sister-in-law Eunice Altieri and her husband, Tom and son, Richard.

Barbara was a warm, caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy and love were for her family, especially her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Stephanie, Eric, Daniel, John and Laura. A private family mass and burial took place in her honor.



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
