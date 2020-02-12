|
Barbara K. Hubbard, 80, of Wallingford, wife ofthe late Harry C. Hubbard, passed away on February 7, 2020 at her home in Wallingford, after suffering from Alzheimer's. She joins her beloved husband, Harry, in Heaven, who passed away only five days earlier on February 2, 2020.
She was born in Meriden on March 25, 1939, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Golemba) Klaja, who immigrated to the United States from Poland.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Hubbard and wife, Rose, of Durham, her son, Scott Hubbard of Wallingford; her daughter, Deborah Hubbard and fiance, Benjamin Simpson, of Poughkeepsie, NY; her sister, Veronica (Klaja) Pimentel of Wallingford; her sister, Jennifer (Klaja) Gatzen of Windsor; her sister, Helen (Klaja) Johnson of Meriden; and her sister Mary (Mamie) (Klaja) Luff of Florida. Barbara also spoke fondly of her best childhood and high school friend, Patricia (Peachy) Oleskiewicz Zawacki and her husband Edward of Meriden.
Barbara and Harry were joined in Holy Matrimony in 1958 at age 19 and celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in October 2019. Barbara was a devoted housewife and mother throughout her life, always putting her family above everything else. She served as the secretary/assistant bookkeeper for the Shrine of the Infant of Prague at the Catholic Parish of St. Mary in the City of New Haven for over 40 years until she retired at age 78. Barbara treasured time spent with her family including vacations in Maine and day trips to local musters, fairs, Polish festivals, and picnics in parks, and always loved her and Harry's annual vacations in Ocean Park, Maine. She enjoyed spending Saturdays browsing at the mall and having lunch with her sisters, and daughter when she was in town. Barbara and Peachy were part of a select group of Meriden Girls honored at the Polish Women's Alliance of America local chapter ball in 1957.
All services and Interment will be private. Donations in Barbara's memory can be made to the . For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020