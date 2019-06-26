Barbara Kinkade McKennan, 95, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 at Coccomo/Apple Rehab Nursing Home. Barbara was born and raised in Meriden, CT and graduated from Meriden High School. She attended Rider College where she met her husband, John. They were classmates and both graduated with degrees in Accounting. She and John were married in June 1944 and resided in Meriden.



Barbara was very active in the community. She served as Girl Scout Troop #103 Leader and was a member of the CT Yankee Girl Scout Council Board. Barbara was past president of the Meriden Junior Women's Club and also served as Residential Chairman of the United Fund. She was appointed by Mayor Dorsey to the Parks and Recreation Subcommittee. She was an active member of St. Andrew's Church as a teacher and Vestry Member under Rev. Allan House O'Neil. She served as E.C.W. Treasurer and was a member of the Curtis Home Children's Committee working with Mayor Michael Rohde and served as treasurer of City Mission Society.



She and John loved to travel the world and Stateside USA. They visited Bermuda, The British Islands, Germany, Scotland, Kenya, New Zealand, Australia, and the Fiji Islands. They toured most of the 48 states and Alaska and Hawaii. Barbara also was a talented artist belonging to the New England Pastel Society and Gallery 53. Family and friends also looked forward to her individually hand-made Christmas cards each year. She was a lifetime member of the Meriden Chapter #8 Order of Eastern Star, where she recently received the honor of being a 75-year member and enjoyed a wonderful celebration with Eastern Star, family and friends. Barbara was an avid Bridge player and played golf as a young woman. She was also a fan of watching golf and a fanatic about Tiger Woods. She enjoyed Broadway Musicals and was a Charter Member of Goodspeed Opera House and the Norma Terrace Theater.



She was predeceased by her husband John Edgar McKennan in March 2011. She is survived by her three children, John McKennan and his wife Barbara Grella McKennan of Carrollton, TX, Nancy Korytoski and Susan Ouellette of Meriden, CT; six grandchildren, Deborah Herget and Julie Korytoski of Meriden, CT, Jeffrey Korytoski of San Diego, CA, Matthew McKennan of Guilford, CT, David McKennan of Carrollton, TX, and Mark McKennan of Oklahoma City, OK; five great-grandchildren, Jacob Herget and Olivia Herget of Meriden, CT, Kaisei Korytoski and Mariana Korytoski of San Diego, CA, and Henry McKennan of Guilford, CT; two nieces Marie Kinkade Peterson of CA and Carol Bright Mason of NC; and one nephew, Daniel Kinkade of NC.



Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Friday, June 28th at 7 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Family and friends may call prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019