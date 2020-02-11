|
|
Barbara Ann (Knowles) Parmelee, 89, of Southington died peacefully at the Southington Care Center with family by her side on Thursday, February 6, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born August 27, 1930, in New Britain to the late Herbert P. and Doris (Freeman) Knowles. She was a graduate of Berlin High School and after graduation she attended secretarial school. Barbara worked for the city of Meriden Police Department as an administrative assistant working for the chief of police and business manager for many years until retiring. She was a lifelong resident of Meriden from 1952 until 2018, active in the community with Cub Scouts and Meriden's Civil Preparedness Department and after retirement working as a school crossing guard.
She was an avid fan of UCONN woman's basketball, loved to knit and cook, and was known for her clam chowder, baked beans and potato salad. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Meriden.
Barbara is survived by her three sons: Richard C. of NC, William D. and his wife Kim (Papineau) of Meriden and Scott K. of Prospect; a sister, Shirley Howe of North Andover, MA, several grandchildren, including Daniel and his wife Kaitlyn and Mitchell, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Carol Hungerford. Barbara's family wishes to thank the staff of Mulberry Gardens of Southington, the Southington Care Center and Hartford Healthcare Homecare Hospice for the care and support provided to her and her family during her illness.
A funeral service in celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10 AM at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford followed by interment at In Memoriam Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday evening, February 12, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the () or to Autism Services and Resources CT, 101 North Plains Industrial Road, Harvest Park, Wallingford, CT 06492 (www.ct-asrc.org). To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.baileycares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 11, 2020