The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Masonic Cemetery
Hall Avenue
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara L. Rogers Obituary
Barbara L. Rogers, 90, formerly of Plainville, died on August 28, 2019 at the Masonicare Healthcare Center. She was wife of the late Gordon E. Rogers.

She was born in Meriden on March 6, 1929 to the late Francis D. Lawrence and Lillian Foiren. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Plainville, a past worthy matron of Frederica Chapter #110 O.E.S. in Plainville and was a past president of the Sphinx Ladies Club of Newington.

In addition to her husband, Barbara was also predeceased by her brother John C. Lawrence.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Masonic Cemetery, Hall Avenue, in Wallingford. Barbara and Gordon will be laid to rest together, with full military honors rendered on behalf of Gordon's service to his country. Gifts in Barbara's memory may be directed to the Masonic Charity Foundation. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
Download Now