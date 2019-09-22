|
|
Barbara L. Rogers, 90, formerly of Plainville, died on August 28, 2019 at the Masonicare Healthcare Center. She was wife of the late Gordon E. Rogers.
She was born in Meriden on March 6, 1929 to the late Francis D. Lawrence and Lillian Foiren. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Plainville, a past worthy matron of Frederica Chapter #110 O.E.S. in Plainville and was a past president of the Sphinx Ladies Club of Newington.
In addition to her husband, Barbara was also predeceased by her brother John C. Lawrence.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Masonic Cemetery, Hall Avenue, in Wallingford. Barbara and Gordon will be laid to rest together, with full military honors rendered on behalf of Gordon's service to his country. Gifts in Barbara's memory may be directed to the Masonic Charity Foundation. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019