|
|
Barbara L. (Wells) Seeger, 84, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the Summit of Plantsville. She had been the loving wife of the late Richard E. Seeger for over 50 years.
She is survived by three sons, Kevin Seeger (Sue) of Southington, Mark Seeger (Debra) of Bristol and Darren Seeger (Ingrid) of MD, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one sister and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son Brian Seeger and one brother.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 10 - 11 a.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019