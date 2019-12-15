The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Barbara Waring
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Waring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Waring


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara L. Waring Obituary
Barbara L. Waring, 86, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 at MidState

Medical Center.

Born in Sanford, Maine, on August 24, 1933, Barbara was a daughter of the late Willis and Inez Jellison.

After graduating from Sanford High School, Barbara held many different office jobs until her retirement

from the State of Connecticut. She also traveled widely with military husbands. Barbara enjoyed

reading, going to the movies with her friends, and watching old movies on the television. She looked

forward to spending time with her grandchildren, Bryan and Karenna. The love of her life was her cat,

Spot.

She is survived by her children Karen Driscoll of Biddeford, Maine; Eugene Waring and his wife, Bonnie,

of Seymour, Connecticut; Patrick Cronin and his wife, Connie, of Meriden, Connecticut; Tami Waring of

Charlotte, North Carolina as well as seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Barbara was

predeceased by her son, Michael Cronin, and 2 great granddaughters.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main Street Ext., on

Sunday, December 22nd, from 1 to 3 pm. Interment will be private.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -