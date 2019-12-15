|
|
Barbara L. Waring, 86, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 at MidState
Medical Center.
Born in Sanford, Maine, on August 24, 1933, Barbara was a daughter of the late Willis and Inez Jellison.
After graduating from Sanford High School, Barbara held many different office jobs until her retirement
from the State of Connecticut. She also traveled widely with military husbands. Barbara enjoyed
reading, going to the movies with her friends, and watching old movies on the television. She looked
forward to spending time with her grandchildren, Bryan and Karenna. The love of her life was her cat,
Spot.
She is survived by her children Karen Driscoll of Biddeford, Maine; Eugene Waring and his wife, Bonnie,
of Seymour, Connecticut; Patrick Cronin and his wife, Connie, of Meriden, Connecticut; Tami Waring of
Charlotte, North Carolina as well as seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Barbara was
predeceased by her son, Michael Cronin, and 2 great granddaughters.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main Street Ext., on
Sunday, December 22nd, from 1 to 3 pm. Interment will be private.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 15, 2019