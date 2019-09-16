|
Barbara Lillian Gill, 92, of Holly Springs, N.C., formerly of Wallingford, wife of the late William Charles Gill Jr., passed into the arms of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Barbara was born in New Haven Aug. 12, 1927, the daughter of the late Hazel Lenora Brown.
Barbara was a longtime resident of Wallingford. She was employed for 30 years at the Dime Savings Bank, retiring as a Vice President in 1991 and relocating to North Carolina. Barbara was a member of the VFW ladies Auxiliary in Wallingford. While in North Carolina, Barbara served as a Eucharistic Minister for St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Fuquay-Varina. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society. Barbara remained very active having many friends and continuing her favorite hobbies of needlepoint and embroidery. Much of her work has been and will be thoroughly enjoyed and cherished by family and friends for many years to come.
Barbara is survived by her son, Robert Charles Gill and his wife, Deborah Dow Gill, of Holly Springs N.C.; daughter in law, Cherlyn Paul Gill, of Wallingford; granddaughters, Erin Amerson and her husband, Cecil, of Willow Springs, N.C., Kathleen Honeycutt and her husband, Harris, of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., Sarah Glasson and her husband, Scott, of Willow Springs, N.C., and Katilyn Gill, of Wallingford; grandsons, Robert C Gill Jr. and his wife, Gina, of Cary, N.C., PFC Christopher Gill, USMC, and Jonathan Gill, Air Force ROTC, of Wallingford. Barbara was also blessed with 13 great-grandchildren. Barbara leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her sons, William John Gill and Thomas James Gill; granddaughter, Heather Gill; and great-granddaughter, Emily Mae Amerson. We will all miss her brilliant smile, laughter, hugs, love and straightforward discussion immensely.
Barbara's family would like to send a very special thanks to the personnel at and supporting Carillon Assisted living Facility in Fuquay Varina, N.C. for the care, compassion and love they provided her and her family over the past 2-plus years.
Barbara's family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St. in the Yalesville section of Wallingford., Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 5 to 7 pm. Her funeral will be from the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. For online condolences or directions, visit www.yalesvillefh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 16, 2019