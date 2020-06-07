Barbara Miramant Patzke, 95, left this world on June 3, 2020, at Bayview Health Care in Waterford. She was born on August 7, 1924 in Meriden CT, the eldest of five children, to Wallace and Dorothy (Sambone) Miramant, who predeceased her. She lived almost all of her 95 years in the same house in Meriden that she was born into until her last year, when she moved to Waterford. She attended Meriden schools and helped take care of her younger brothers and sister during her early years. She was united in marriage to the late Walter Andrew "Pep" Patzke, on June 7, 1947, and they resided in Meriden and raised their family there until Walter's death in 2009. Barbara continued to live in the family home until 2018, when she moved to Solstice Senior Living in Waterford. Barbara was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her skills in the kitchen as well as her sewing and needlework handicrafts. She was always eager to pass her knowledge onto the next generation. She is survived by her son, Thomas Patzke and wife Janice; daughter, Mary Muto; grandchildren, Michelle, Cheryl, Kathleen, Elizabeth and Sarah; and great-grandchildren, Emily, Jakob, and Kaleb. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Laura Brochu (Fernand) and Barbara Miramant, and her brother, Allan. She was predeceased by her brothers, Wallace and Richard; sister, Janet; and son-in-law, Mark Muto.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted with the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. In lieu of a gift, please consider doing a random act of kindness in Barbara's memory. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.