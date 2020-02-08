|
|
Barbara (Luca) Nenninger, 89, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Southington Care Center.
Born July 30, 1930 in Meriden she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Sophie (Kiss) Luca.
Barbara is survived by two daughters, Sharon Robinson of Cheshire and Sandra Burbank and husband Thomas of Plainville.
Funeral services are private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020