The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Nenninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Nenninger


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Nenninger Obituary
Barbara (Luca) Nenninger, 89, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Southington Care Center.

Born July 30, 1930 in Meriden she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Sophie (Kiss) Luca.

Barbara is survived by two daughters, Sharon Robinson of Cheshire and Sandra Burbank and husband Thomas of Plainville.

Funeral services are private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -