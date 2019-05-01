Barbara Penny Reilly of Wallingford, CT, died on April 29, 2019, in the home of her sisters in NJ.



Penny was born in Scotland on February 7, 1947. She immigrated to the United States with her parents, James and Elizabeth Hamilton, and sisters, Elizabeth and Eleanor in 1956.



Penny settled in Brooklyn and went to high school there. She met her husband Joe in 1962 and they were married in August of 1967. Penny and Joe moved to Connecticut where they raised their two sons, Ian and Christopher. Penny was a devoted wife and mother, and could often be seen on the soccer field or at the YMCA with her boys.



Penny received an RN degree from the University of Bridgeport. She worked for many years at the bedside at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven. She then achieved her goal of becoming a hospice nurse where she worked for the rest of her career, relieving the suffering of many.



Penny was a loving grandmother to Nicole, Joseph, Maria, Michael, Angela, and Patrick and a wonderful aunt to Jennifer, Catherine, Charlie, Beth, and James. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, her love of music, and for all the joy she brought to her family. She is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth and Eleanor Hamilton and her sister-in-law Denise Reilly.



Penny was cremated and a private service will be held in New Jersey on May 2. Interment of her ashes will occur at a later date in Connecticut. Published in The Record-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019