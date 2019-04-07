Barbara "Minnie" Vanski, age 98, moved on to eternal peace on Friday, April 5, 2019, with her beloved family by her side. She joins in eternal happiness her cherished brother, Anthony Strell; her father and mother, Peter and Mary Strelkauskis; and her goddaughter, Lorraine Rosadini DiGioia. Born on Sept. 9, 1920, Barbara was a long-time resident of North Haven. Barbara worked tirelessly to give her "girls" all that was needed for a happy life and then some. She was a bookkeeper for North Haven Auto Sales and held several positions at Pratt & Whitney, where she retired in 1969. She enjoyed trips to the casino, reading, cooking, crocheting, embroidery, and all the accomplishments of her family that she loved so dearly. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Ruth Vanski (North Haven), with whom she resided and partnered in crime; daughter, Jean Vanski (Arlington, Va.); and beloved granddaughter, Karla Vanski (North Haven), who was the light of her life. Thanks to Miller Memorial Community (Meriden) for her excellent care over the past few years and MidState Hospital (Meriden) for caring compassion in such a stressful time.



The visiting hours will be Tuesday, April 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday, April 10 at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Ave., North Haven at 10. Interment will be privately held in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019