Barry Joseph Foucault, age 60, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Melanie. Originally from Yalesville, Barry was a hard-working man who took pride in his education and his work in science and engineering. Some of his hobbies included, hiking, woodworking and building model rockets. Barry was a loving father and friend who will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held, Monday, December 30, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Wyoming, with a reception to follow.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 29, 2019