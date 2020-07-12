1/1
Bennie J. Luongo Sr.
8/12/1938 - 7/10/2020
Bennie Joseph Luongo, Sr., 81, of Wallingford, husband of the late Elaine Patricia (Solimene) Luongo, passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in New Haven on August 12, 1938, a son of the late Bennie and Anna Lucia (Ambruoso) Luongo. He worked as a hydraulic technician for A & L Eastern Hydraulics in New Haven for many years until retiring. He was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus, Pinta Council 5, was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wallingford and volunteered at Gaylord Hospital for many years. He is survived by three children, daughter, Patricia Haskell and her husband, Skip; son, Bennie J. Luongo and his partner, Lynne; and daughter, Valerie Luongo; his sister, Carolann Notaro and her husband, Franklin; his brother, Carl G. Luongo and his wife, Veronica; and his grandchildren, Anthony Luongo, Matthew Haskell, Ashley Haskell, and Katherine Haskell. He was predeceased by his grandson, Steven Luongo. The family would like to thank the staff at North Haven Smilow, Masonic Home & Hospice Care, and Angie's Prestige Homecare for the care and compassion they gave Bennie. The family would also ask that you please consider making a blood donation to a local blood bank in memory of the many transfusions he received. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wallingford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or to Knights of Columbus, Pinta Council 5, c/o Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
July 11, 2020
Pat, Val and Ben and families, Gregg and I are so sorry to hear of your Dads passing. Ou deepest sympathy.
Cindy Snedeker
Friend
