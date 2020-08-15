1/1
Benny P. Trella
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benny P. Trella, 93, beloved husband of 67 years to Marjorie (Page) Trella, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center.

Born in Meriden on January 17, 1927, he was the son of the late Peter and Nellie (Yara) Trella. He was a Veteran of WWII having served with the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Trella was the owner of Ben-Mar Oil Company in Meriden and the owner of the Fore N'Aft Motel in Cape Cod. He was a Past Grand Knight and a member of the 4th degree Knights of Columbus, a Past President of the Meriden Lions Club and a member of the V.F.W. Post 585. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church.

Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by his son, Steven Trella and his wife Arlene, daughters, Deborah Frederick and her husband James and Nancy Lewandowski and her husband Mark. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Michael and Gregory Landry, Jeffrey and Kevin Trella, a great grandson, Tyler Landry, a sister, Emily Bryda and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by seven brothers and two sisters.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral service and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Meriden Lions Club, P.O. Box 2629, Meriden, CT 06450.

The family wishes to thank Suzette Saunders for her loving and compassionate care of our father over the past year. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:30 AM
John J. Ferry & Son
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Ferry & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved