Benny P. Trella, 93, beloved husband of 67 years to Marjorie (Page) Trella, died on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center.
Born in Meriden on January 17, 1927, he was the son of the late Peter and Nellie (Yara) Trella. He was a Veteran of WWII having served with the U.S. Navy.
Mr. Trella was the owner of Ben-Mar Oil Company in Meriden and the owner of the Fore N'Aft Motel in Cape Cod. He was a Past Grand Knight and a member of the 4th degree Knights of Columbus, a Past President of the Meriden Lions Club and a member of the V.F.W. Post 585. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church.
Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by his son, Steven Trella and his wife Arlene, daughters, Deborah Frederick and her husband James and Nancy Lewandowski and her husband Mark. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Michael and Gregory Landry, Jeffrey and Kevin Trella, a great grandson, Tyler Landry, a sister, Emily Bryda and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by seven brothers and two sisters.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral service and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Meriden Lions Club, P.O. Box 2629, Meriden, CT 06450.
The family wishes to thank Suzette Saunders for her loving and compassionate care of our father over the past year.