Bernardine D. Szawerda, 74, of Wallingford, wife of Henry W. Szawerda, passed away April 6, 2019 at Skyview Center in Wallingford.



She was born in East Millinocket, Maine, on January 21, 1945, a daughter of the late Bernard and Grace (Kilbride) Dineen Nash and late step father Merle Nash.



For the past 20 years Bernie has had a love for doll and Santa making and a love for quilting. Her first venture was St. Nicks Country Workshop, where she made Santa's, Elves and dolls. Her next adventure was making quilts, where she machined and hand stitched numerous quilts. She opened up Bernie's Quilting Closet where she taught quilting classes. Due to her illness she moved her business into her home where she continued to quilt, have classes and enjoy her students that turned into friends. Due to her love of quilting and teaching, many people are carrying on her special talent. One of the many projects Bernie was involved in was the Relay for Life with the Sisters Project.



In addition to her husband, Henry, she is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Skurtowicz and her significant other, James Saunders; her sisters, Edith Nash, Gail Kokoszka and her husband, Larry, and Francine Marotta and her husband, Larry; her brothers, Ralph Nash and his wife, Maria, Frederick Nash and his wife, Debby, and Albert Nash.; her grandchildren, Michael Skurtowicz and his fiance, Amanda Sullivan, and Meghan Skurtowicz and her boyfriend, John Thornton; her great grandchildren, Christopher Skurtowicz and Wyatt Skurtowicz; and many nieces and nephews, She was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah Szawerda, and her brother, Alfred Nash.



We would like to thank the staff at Skyview Nursing Home, Midstate Medical Center (Pavilion B), Dr. Alsamarai and the oncology staff. Donations in her memory can be made to the "thesistersproject.org."



Her family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St., Ext., Wallingford on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm on Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019