Bernard Ackerman, 83, of Southington passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of the late Shirley (Millette) Ackerman.
Born April 4, 1937 in Burlington, VT, he was the son of the late Ernest and Bernice (Munn) Ackerman.
Bernard served with the U.S. Army and retired from UPS.
He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all his heart. He enjoyed fishing on his boat and camping.
He is survived by his three children, Brenda Crosby of Middletown, Tammy Kijanka of Palm Harbor, FL and Richard Ackerman and husband Mark of Palm Harbor, FL; three grandchildren, Chasity Beier of Middletown, Kyle Kijanka and wife Christina of FL and Tayler Kijanka and Nick Wohlrabe of FL; three great-grandchildren, Paeton and Harper Beier and Callie Wohlrabe.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Tracey Ackerman.
Due to the Covid-19 epidemic services and burial will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.