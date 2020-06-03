Bernard Ackerman
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernard Ackerman, 83, of Southington passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of the late Shirley (Millette) Ackerman.

Born April 4, 1937 in Burlington, VT, he was the son of the late Ernest and Bernice (Munn) Ackerman.

Bernard served with the U.S. Army and retired from UPS.

He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all his heart. He enjoyed fishing on his boat and camping.

He is survived by his three children, Brenda Crosby of Middletown, Tammy Kijanka of Palm Harbor, FL and Richard Ackerman and husband Mark of Palm Harbor, FL; three grandchildren, Chasity Beier of Middletown, Kyle Kijanka and wife Christina of FL and Tayler Kijanka and Nick Wohlrabe of FL; three great-grandchildren, Paeton and Harper Beier and Callie Wohlrabe.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Tracey Ackerman.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic services and burial will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved