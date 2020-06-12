Bernard ("Bernie") Frydenberg, 94, of Meriden, died peacefully on June 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Phyllis, their children Mark of Waltham, MA, Allen and Kristen of Montgomery, MI, devoted grandchildren Rachel, Matthew and Leah; and their "third son" John Welsh. He is also survived by his special niece and nephew Barbara and Harry Blau and their son Ethan; and cherished nieces and nephews Bruce and Stacey Rovinsky, and their children Melanie and Aaron Rogers, and Sarah Rovinsky; beloved sister-in-law Mina Frydenberg, and her children Benjamin, Mark, and Francine, and their families. He was predeceased by brother Leo, of Montreal. Spending time with family and friends was an important part of his life.
Bernie was born in Demblin, Poland on Oct. 8, 1925, son of Moses and Bluma (Galka) Frydenberg. His mother and two siblings perished during the Holocaust. Bernie often spoke at schools and local organizations about his experiences growing up in Poland and sharing his story of survival and hope as a Holocaust survivor, and his service in the Israeli Army during the War of Independence.
He was the sole proprietor of Reliable Cabinet and Woodworking Shop on Pratt Street for more than 30 years, where he handcrafted cabinets and wood furniture. A member of Temple B'nai Abraham in Meriden, Bernie often led services and served on its chevra kadisha (burial society). He also was associated with Chabad of Wallingford. He was an avid swimmer at the YMCA until well into his 90's.
Funeral services are private. A period of mourning will be observed online from Sunday, June 14 to Friday, June 19. Links available on the John J. Ferry and Sons website (jferryfh.com). Contributions in his memory may be made to Jewish Family Service of Greater New Haven (www.jfsnh.org) "for the benefit of Holocaust clients" 1440 Whalley Avenue, 2nd floor, New Haven, CT 06515; the Meriden YMCA; or the Friends of the Meriden Public Library Temple B'nai Abraham Holocaust Collection. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.