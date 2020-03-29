|
|
Bernard Joseph Seledyn, 87, longtime resident of Plainville, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He is now reunited with his loving wife of 51 years, Theodora "Teddy" (Szymanski) Seledyn, who predeceased him in 2013.
Bernard was born on July 2, 1932 in New Britain, son to the late Joseph Stanley and Rosella (Zisk) Seledyn. He grew up on Oak Street in New Britain and graduated from New Britain High School in 1951. Bernard was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1955, serving this time to his country stateside. He went on to further his education, taking advantage of the GI Bill, and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Hartford. When Teddy and Bernie married in 1962, they settled in Plainville to raise their family and lived in the same house all their years together. Bernard worked as an insurance salesman and was employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield for many years. He was a communicant of The Church of Saint Patrick in Farmington and formerly was an usher of the church. In his retirement, he took up golf and loved golfing in the Westwoods senior league and with his son, daughter, and grandsons. He and Teddy took much joy in caring for their granddaughter two days a week when she was an infant and toddler.
Bernard had the same group of friends since elementary school. They played cards faithfully together every other Friday for decades, then occasionally as they grew older. More friends were added along the way and the close friends, "The Group", vacationed and picnicked together amongst other activities, sharing many wonderful good times and memories. In addition, he found joy in puttering around his yard. Above all, Bernard enjoyed the time he spent with his family and close friends and he and his sense of humor and storytelling will be deeply missed.
Bernard is survived by his son, Gregory Seledyn and his wife, Karen, of Wallingford, his daughter, Maryann Burns and her husband, Gerald, of Burlington, his grandchildren, Justin and Brian Seledyn and Katharine Burns, and his nephew, John Szymanski. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eugene and Marcy Szymanski, his niece, Virginia Rosenbloom, and his cousin, Commander Virginia M. Seledyn, Nurse Corps, U.S. Naval Reserve and many other cousins.
Committal services with full military honors will be held privately among Bernard's family in Saint Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden. There are no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at The Church of Saint Patrick, 110 Main Street, Farmington at a later date. Donations may be made to the Plainville Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 233, 54 South Canal Street, Plainville, CT 06062. For more information or to express condolences online, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 28, 2020