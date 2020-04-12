|
Bernice D. Moore, 98, beloved wife of the late Edward, J. Moore, and Matriarch of the Moore/Dyrek family, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Apple Rehab Coccomo.
Born on January 9, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Victoria (Fedorczyk,) Dyrek. A lifelong resident of Meriden, Bernice was a graduate of Meriden High School and was employed as a Nursery School Teacher at Helen Meah's Nursery School and then became the Director of the YWCA Nursery School from where she retired. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, where she volunteered countless hours in the Rectory. Bernice was an active member of the Council of Catholic Women, holding the office of President twice, the Mothers Circle, Holy Rosary Society and the St. Stanislaus Sunshine Club. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, making crafts and tending to her beautiful flower gardens. A loving Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend, she will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her son Michael Moore and his wife Marie of Middlefield; two daughters: Kathleen M. Gorman and her husband Jeff of Meriden, Denise M. Breedlove and her husband Rebel of Middlefield; her cherished grandchildren: Kuhlken C. Gorman, Lucy Kearns, Timmy Kearns and his wife Brenda, Kenny Kearns and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Stanley Dyrek
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, CT 06450. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bernice Moore may be made to the .
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020