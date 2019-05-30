Bernice "Bernie" Janet Perzan, of Meriden, Conn., and formerly of Kensington, Conn., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Masonicare Home Health and Hospice in Wallingford, Conn. after a short illness.



Born in New Britain on July 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Braunislaw "Bruno" and Julia Zadrowski, and the loving spouse of the late Chester R. Perzan.



Bernice is survived by her by her children, Randall Perzan of Meriden, Conn., Christine Trzasko and her spouse, Gary, of Kensington, Conn., Paul Perzan and his spouse, Michele, of New Britain, Conn., and Douglas Perzan and his spouse, Michel, of Berwyn, Ill.; six grandchildren, Jeph, Sarah, Mandy, Meaghan, Courtney, and Lauren; and three great-grandchildren, Emily, Samantha, and Aiden. She was predeceased by her son, Dale Perzan; her brother, Matthew Zadrowski; and her sister, Emily Sampl.



Bernice was a graduate of New Britain Senior High School and resided in New Britain, Conn. most of her life, working and raising her family. She was employed at the Hospital of Central Connecticut for many years prior to her retirement. In her earlier years, Bernice was an avid sewer, bowler, square dancer, and enjoyed family picnics, hanging with the boys, the many trips to NYC and the casino with her family and friends throughout the years.



There are no calling hours and a private service will be held with immediate family. The family would like to thank the staff at Masonicare Health and Hospice and Apple Rehab Coccomo for all the support and care that they provided.



There are no calling hours and a private service will be held with immediate family. The family would like to thank the staff at Masonicare Health and Hospice and Apple Rehab Coccomo for all the support and care that they provided.