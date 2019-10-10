The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Services
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
81 Clintonville Rd.
North Haven, CT
Bernice Johnson


1920 - 2019
Bernice Johnson Obituary
Bernice O. Johnson, 99, departed this life on October 8, 2019 at Masonic Healthcare Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Johnson.

Bernice was born in Shelton on February 13,1920 to the late James and Esther (Wicks) Osborn.

Prior to her retirement, she worked for the water company in New Haven. She was an avid quilter who enjoyed the game of golf. She had also been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Golden Rod #34 in West Haven.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM at Faith United Methodist Church, 81 Clintonville Rd., North Haven. Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery in Shelton. It is suggested that contributions in her memory be directed to the Masonic Charity Foundation, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
