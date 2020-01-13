|
Bertha E. Gagne, 67 of Southington, entered peaceful rest on January 7, 2020 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut.
She was born on November 26, 1952 in Meriden and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (LaCombe) Hyde. Bertha is survived by her devoted husband, Charles Bennett, Jr., three children Lisa, Joseph and Sheryl, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was predeceased by her oldest child, Richard Gagne, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at 12:30 p.m. at 1 Darling Street, Southington, CT, in the Community Center in the building she resided.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to the .
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020