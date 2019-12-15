The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Bertrand Boyle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertrand Boyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertrand J. Boyle


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertrand J. Boyle Obituary
Bertrand J. Boyle, 88, of Wallingford, loving husband of 59 years to Joan (Bly) Boyle, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at MidState Medical Center with his family by his side.

He was born in New Haven on January 3, 1931, a son of the late Bertrand and Dorothy (Bohnenkamp) Boyle.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a funeral honor escort. He worked as a pressman/printer at Bussman Press and Data Documents. He also was a driver for Elim Park Retirement Community.

He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan, enjoyed roller skating and dancing, and especially loved going to his grandchildren's sporting events.

In addition to his wife, Joan, he is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Brousseau and her husband, Roger of Plainville; his sons, Stephen Boyle of Plainville and Christopher Boyle and his wife, Michelle, of Wallingford; his sister, Barbara Lawson of Huntington and his brother William Boyle of Hamden; his grandchildren, Peter Lennon, Kaitlin Lennon, Jeffrey Boyle, Joseph Boyle, Annemarie Boyle, and Anthony Boyle; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Roberta Knoeffler and Ruth Black, and his brother, David Boyle.

Bertrand's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street, Ext., Wallingford, Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Gifts in his memory can be made to the Wallingford Hawks Youth Hockey Association, PO Box 644, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertrand's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -