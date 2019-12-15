|
|
Bertrand J. Boyle, 88, of Wallingford, loving husband of 59 years to Joan (Bly) Boyle, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at MidState Medical Center with his family by his side.
He was born in New Haven on January 3, 1931, a son of the late Bertrand and Dorothy (Bohnenkamp) Boyle.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a funeral honor escort. He worked as a pressman/printer at Bussman Press and Data Documents. He also was a driver for Elim Park Retirement Community.
He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan, enjoyed roller skating and dancing, and especially loved going to his grandchildren's sporting events.
In addition to his wife, Joan, he is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Brousseau and her husband, Roger of Plainville; his sons, Stephen Boyle of Plainville and Christopher Boyle and his wife, Michelle, of Wallingford; his sister, Barbara Lawson of Huntington and his brother William Boyle of Hamden; his grandchildren, Peter Lennon, Kaitlin Lennon, Jeffrey Boyle, Joseph Boyle, Annemarie Boyle, and Anthony Boyle; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Roberta Knoeffler and Ruth Black, and his brother, David Boyle.
Bertrand's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street, Ext., Wallingford, Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Gifts in his memory can be made to the Wallingford Hawks Youth Hockey Association, PO Box 644, Wallingford, CT 06492. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 15, 2019