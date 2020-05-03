Beryl O. Roby
12/7/1932 - 4/29/2020
Beryl Roby, 87, beloved wife of Arnold Roby, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. She was born on December 7, 1932 in Worthing, England, the daughter of the late Charles and Lilian Wood. Beryl married Arnold Roby in 1953 and they shared 67 years together. They moved to Meriden in 1968 where she worked at Maloney High School. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Beryl is survived by an older sister, three children and four grandchildren. Her funeral is private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers we ask that you perform an act of kindness in her memory.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
