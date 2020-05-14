Bette Joyce DelGiorno, PhD., age 88, of Old Saybrook, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at home with her family by her side. Bette was born on March 5, 1932 in Meriden, CT, to William and Anne DelGiorno. Bette was the Science Coordinator for the Fairfield Public Schools and a textbook author.
Bette was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Sylvia Schmitt and her niece, Sanna Middleton. Her surviving relatives include her sister, Barbara Middleton and her daughter, Terra and her nieces and nephews - Candace Beacham and her husband Paul, Heidi Pascucci and her daughter, Priscilla and her nephew and Godson, Gary Schmitt and several great and great-great nephews and a niece.
A private burial will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. A memorial event for Bette will be held in Old Saybrook at a date to be determined. Please visit www.swanfuneralhomeold
saybrook.com for tributes and update service info.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020.